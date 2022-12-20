Two people arrested at break-and-enter in Township of Bonnechere Valley, Ont.

The Killaloe OPP arrested two individuals after responding to a break-and-enter-in-progress call last Monday. The incident took place on December 12, 2022, just before 3:00 p.m., police responded to a break-and-enter in progress call for service on Lake Trout Lane in the Township of Bonnechere Valley. Police located and arrested two persons at the scene.

As a result of the following police investigation, 41-year-old Jennifer Bridges from Warkworth was charged with the following Criminal Code (CC) and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) offences:

- Break and enter and theft (2 counts)

- Fail to comply with probation conditions (2 counts)

- Possession of a controlled substance

Jointly charged is 42-year-old Jeremy Richardson from Marmora, he has been charged with the following Criminal Code (CC) offences:

- Break and enter and theft (2 counts)

- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

- Fail to comply with release conditions

Members of the Emergency Response Team (ERT), the OPP Scenes of Crimes Officer (SOCO) and the Renfrew County Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) attended to assist with the investigation and the recovery and return of the stolen property to its rightful owners. Both accused attended a bail court hearing and remain in custody.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray