Two people charged after armed robbery in Bonnechere Valley
Ontario Provincial Police say two people have been arrested and charged after an armed robbery at a residence in the Township of Bonnechere Valley.
The Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police say they responded to the report at around 2:45 a.m. on Monday, November 1st.
They say an unknown person entered the residence armed with a firearm and demanded cash.
Police say the victim was assaulted, and the suspect fled a short time later with items of value.
Minor injuries to the victim are being reported.
After an investigation, two people were arrested charged.
33-year-old Marissa Schoenfeldt of Golden Lake faces the following charges:
- Robbery Using a Firearm;
- Theft Under $5000;
- Forcible Confinement;
- Unlawfully In A Dwelling;
- Breach Of Probation; and,
- Breach Of Release Conditions - three counts
39-year-old Cory Laing of Renfrew faces the following charges:
- Robbery Using A Firearm;
- Theft Under $5000;
- Breach Of Probation;
- Disguise With Intent;
- Forcible Confinement,
- Unlawfully In A Dwelling;
- Use Firearm While Committing Offence;
- Unauthorised Possession Of A Firearm;
- Possession Of A Firearm or Ammunition While Prohibited; and,
- Discharge Firearm With Intent.
Both attended a bail court hearing at a Pembroke court and remain in custody.
With files from the Canadian Press