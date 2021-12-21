Two people charged after armed robbery in Bonnechere Valley

Ontario Provincial Police say two people have been arrested and charged after an armed robbery at a residence in the Township of Bonnechere Valley.

The Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police say they responded to the report at around 2:45 a.m. on Monday, November 1st.

They say an unknown person entered the residence armed with a firearm and demanded cash.

Police say the victim was assaulted, and the suspect fled a short time later with items of value.

Minor injuries to the victim are being reported.

After an investigation, two people were arrested charged.

33-year-old Marissa Schoenfeldt of Golden Lake faces the following charges:

Robbery Using a Firearm;

Theft Under $5000;

Forcible Confinement;

Unlawfully In A Dwelling;

Breach Of Probation; and,

Breach Of Release Conditions - three counts

39-year-old Cory Laing of Renfrew faces the following charges:

Robbery Using A Firearm;

Theft Under $5000;

Breach Of Probation;

Disguise With Intent;

Forcible Confinement,

Unlawfully In A Dwelling;

Use Firearm While Committing Offence;

Unauthorised Possession Of A Firearm;

Possession Of A Firearm or Ammunition While Prohibited; and,

Discharge Firearm With Intent.

Both attended a bail court hearing at a Pembroke court and remain in custody.

With files from the Canadian Press