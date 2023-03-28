Two people charged after break and enter in Spencerville, Ont.

Grenville County OPP says two people have been charged after a break-and-enter on Centre Street, Spencerville. Police report that on March 3rd, at around 5:00 p.m. officers responded to the break and enter.

Police say after a short investigation, 23-year-old John McDonald from Johnstown was taken into custody. The accused was then charged with the following offences:

- Break and enter a place with intent to commit an indictable offence - one count

- Disguise with intent - one count

- Mischief under $5,000 - one count

- Being intoxicated in a public place - one count

OPP says the accused was released to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Brockville on April 14th, 2023.

Police say that further investigation identified a second person that was involved with the break-and-enter. Offices were then able to arrest 24-year-old Samuel Adams-Reid from Edwardsburgh Township, they were charged with the following offences:

- Break, enter a place with intent to commit an indicatable offence - one count

- Disguise with intent - one count

- Mischief under $5,000 - one count

The accused was held for a bail hearing in the Ontario Court of Justice in Brockville on March 15th, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

