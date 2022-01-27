Two people charged after cocaine and fentanyl seized during drug warrant

Two people have been arrested after cocaine and fentanyl were seized in the Town of Perth.

Members of the the Lanark, Leeds and Grenville Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) with help from Lanark County O-P-P members, the East Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Smiths Falls Police Service executed a search warrant on January 26th.

The drugs seized are suspected to cocaine, purple fentanyl and psilocybin. The estimated street value is $5,000.

Cash was also seized.

40-year-old Kelly Giff and 34-year-old Andrew McIntosh, both of the Town of Perth, were each charged with the following:

Possession of Schedule I substance for the purposes of trafficking - cocaine

Possession of Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - other

Possession of Schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking

Both are scheduled to appear in Perth court on March 7th.