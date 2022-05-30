Two people charged after drugs seized in Gananoque

Two people have been charged after a traffic stop led to the seizure of drugs.

Gananoque Police say just before midnight on Sunday, officers were on routine patrol when they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle travelling along King St. W.

Officers say they spoke with the driver and passenger of the vehicle and further investigation found a quantity of drugs in the vehicle.

Drugs seized include orange fentanyl, purple fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, cannabis, and other drug paraphernalia.

Combined street value of the drugs is approximately $2200.

A 30-year-old male from Kingston, Ont and a 47-year-old female from Gananoque, Ont were jointly charged with the following three counts of possession of a schedule I substance under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Additional charges were laid against the driver for Failing to Comply with his Release Order and Provincial Offence Charges for driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available and being a novice driver with the presence of cannabis in his system

Both are scheduled for their first appearance in Brockville court in early July to answer more charges.