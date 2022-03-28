Two people charged after illegal drugs seized during traffic stop in Arnprior
Ontario Provincial Police say two people have been charged after illegal drugs were seized from a traffic stop on Hwy. 417.
The stop was conducted in Arnprior on Thursday.
OPP say they were able to seize a quantity of suspected cocaine as well as cell phones and other drug trafficking items.
34-year-old Kayla Lariviere and 32-year-old Colin Campbell of Renfrew were both charged with the following:
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Cocaine x 2
- Possession of a Schedule I substance - Cocaine x 2
Lariviere was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear in a Renfrew court on May 4.
Campbell remains in custody and is scheduled for a bail hearing in Renfrew court on April 1.