Two people charged after illegal drugs seized during traffic stop in Arnprior

Ontario Provincial Police say two people have been charged after illegal drugs were seized from a traffic stop on Hwy. 417.

The stop was conducted in Arnprior on Thursday.

OPP say they were able to seize a quantity of suspected cocaine as well as cell phones and other drug trafficking items.

34-year-old Kayla Lariviere and 32-year-old Colin Campbell of Renfrew were both charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Cocaine x 2

Possession of a Schedule I substance - Cocaine x 2

Lariviere was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear in a Renfrew court on May 4.

Campbell remains in custody and is scheduled for a bail hearing in Renfrew court on April 1.