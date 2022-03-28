iHeartRadio
Two people charged after illegal drugs seized during traffic stop in Arnprior

Cocaine seizure

Ontario Provincial Police say two people have been charged after illegal drugs were seized from a traffic stop on Hwy. 417. 

The stop was conducted in Arnprior on Thursday. 

OPP say they were able to seize a quantity of suspected cocaine as well as cell phones and other drug trafficking items. 

34-year-old Kayla Lariviere and 32-year-old Colin Campbell of Renfrew were both charged with the following: 

  • Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Cocaine x 2
  • Possession of a Schedule I substance - Cocaine x 2

Lariviere was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear in a Renfrew court on May 4. 

Campbell remains in custody and is scheduled for a bail hearing in Renfrew court on April 1. 

