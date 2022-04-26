Two people charged after reported break and enter in Laurentian Valley Township

Ontario Provincial Police say two people have been arrested after a reported break and enter in Laurentian Valley Township.

The reported break and enter was at a home on Russham Rd.

Police say early Monday morning, OPP, with the help of the emergency response team and the canine unit, made two arrests.

During the investigation, methamphetamines and a firearm were seized.

25-year-old Andrew Rathier of Laurentian Valley Township was charged with the following:

Trespassing at night - two counts

Break and enter a place with intent to commit an indictable offence

Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

Break and enter a dwelling house with intent to commit an indictable offence

27-year-old Jordan Michael Miehm-Thom of Bonnechere Valley Township was charged with the following:

Break and enter a place with intent to commit an indictable offence

Trespassing at night

Possession of a schedule I substance - methamphetamine

Both of the accused were released and scheduled to appear in an Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on May 31st.