iHeartRadio
12°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Two people charged after reported break and enter in Laurentian Valley Township

Police provinciale Ontario-2 (CFRA)

Ontario Provincial Police say two people have been arrested after a reported break and enter in Laurentian Valley Township. 

The reported break and enter was at a home on Russham Rd. 

Police say early Monday morning, OPP, with the help of the emergency response team and the canine unit, made two arrests. 

During the investigation, methamphetamines and a firearm were seized. 

25-year-old Andrew Rathier of Laurentian Valley Township was charged with the following:  

  • Trespassing at night - two counts
  • Break and enter a place with intent to commit an indictable offence
  • Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
  • Break and enter a dwelling house with intent to commit an indictable offence

27-year-old Jordan Michael Miehm-Thom of Bonnechere Valley Township was charged with the following:  

  • Break and enter a place with intent to commit an indictable offence
  • Trespassing at night
  • Possession of a schedule I substance - methamphetamine

Both of the accused were released and scheduled to appear in an Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on May 31st. 

12

Check out the latest Songs