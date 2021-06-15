Two people charged after traffic stop in Gananoque
Two men face multiple charges in the Town of Gananoque.
Gananoque Police say they conducted a traffic stop of an unplated vehicle last Tuesday believing the car to be stolen.
A driver and a male passenger were detained at the scene while officers investigated the vehicle.
Police say the passenger then abruptly left the scene after a second vehicle arrived "unexpectedly".
The driver of the second vehicle, a 47-year-old Brockville man, later turned himself in to Brockville Police.
He has been charged with the following:
- Obstruct Police
- Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle
- Flight from Police
- and Fail to Comply with Probation
The male passenger was identified as a 31-year-old man from Brockville.
He has been charged with the following:
- Weapons Dangerous
- Obstruct Police
- Escape Lawful Custody
- Fail to Comply Probation
- Fail to Comply Release Order
- Utter Threats to Cause Death
- and 2 counts of Assault with a Weapon
Both men were held in custody pending a bail hearing.