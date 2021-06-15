Two people charged after traffic stop in Gananoque

Two men face multiple charges in the Town of Gananoque.

Gananoque Police say they conducted a traffic stop of an unplated vehicle last Tuesday believing the car to be stolen.

A driver and a male passenger were detained at the scene while officers investigated the vehicle.

Police say the passenger then abruptly left the scene after a second vehicle arrived "unexpectedly".

The driver of the second vehicle, a 47-year-old Brockville man, later turned himself in to Brockville Police.

He has been charged with the following:

Obstruct Police

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Flight from Police

and Fail to Comply with Probation

The male passenger was identified as a 31-year-old man from Brockville.

He has been charged with the following:

Weapons Dangerous

Obstruct Police

Escape Lawful Custody

Fail to Comply Probation

Fail to Comply Release Order

Utter Threats to Cause Death

and 2 counts of Assault with a Weapon

Both men were held in custody pending a bail hearing.