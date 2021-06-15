iHeartRadio
Two people charged after traffic stop in Gananoque

(Photo courtesy: Facebook/Gananoque Police Service)

Two men face multiple charges in the Town of Gananoque. 

Gananoque Police say they conducted a traffic stop of an unplated vehicle last Tuesday believing the car to be stolen. 

A driver and a male passenger were detained at the scene while officers investigated the vehicle. 

Police say the passenger then abruptly left the scene after a second vehicle arrived "unexpectedly". 

The driver of the second vehicle, a 47-year-old Brockville man, later turned himself in to Brockville Police. 

He has been charged with the following: 

  • Obstruct Police
  • Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle
  • Flight from Police
  • and Fail to Comply with Probation

The male passenger was identified as a 31-year-old man from Brockville. 

He has been charged with the following: 

  • Weapons Dangerous 
  • Obstruct Police
  • Escape Lawful Custody 
  • Fail to Comply Probation 
  • Fail to Comply Release Order 
  • Utter Threats to Cause Death
  • and 2 counts of Assault with a Weapon

Both men were held in custody pending a bail hearing. 

