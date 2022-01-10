Two people charged by three different police services in stolen vehicle case

Police in Gananoque say they responded to a call of a possible stolen vehicle on Friday.

Gananoque Police say an investigation found a vehicle was taken from a dealership in smiths falls.

A 28-year-old male and 39-year-old female were arrested for possession of property obtained by crime.

Upon further investigation, police allege the two had taken a vehicle from a Kingston dealership and drove it to Smiths Falls, where the second vehicle was taken.

Both were charged and released by three different police services with a future court date.