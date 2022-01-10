iHeartRadio
-12°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Two people charged by three different police services in stolen vehicle case

Gananoque

Police in Gananoque say they responded to a call of a possible stolen vehicle on Friday. 

Gananoque Police say an investigation found a vehicle was taken from a dealership in smiths falls. 

A 28-year-old male and 39-year-old female were arrested for possession of property obtained by crime.  

Upon further investigation, police allege the two had taken a vehicle from a Kingston dealership and drove it to Smiths Falls, where the second vehicle was taken. 

Both were charged and released by three different police services with a future court date. 

12

Check out the latest Songs