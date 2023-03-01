Two people charged following New Year's Day assault investigation
The Lanark County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has laid charges against a Perth area resident following an assault investigation. Police explain that originally, officers responded to a report of an assault on Foster Street in the Town of Perth on January 1st, 2023 just after 1:00 a.m.
OPP report that following an extensive and thorough investigation, on February 5th, 2023, officers arrested and charged two individuals in connection to the initial report of an assault.
As a result of the investigation, 23-year-old Paige Dagg from the Town of Perth has been charged with assault and public incitement of hatred. While 30-year-old Dillon Billings from the Town of Smiths Falls faces charges of assault causing bodily harm and assault.
OPP says both accused are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Perth on April 17, 2023.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
