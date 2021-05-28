Two people have been charged after separate drug busts in Elgin and Kingston.

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the OPP say they entered into a drug investigation, dubbed "Project Spectre" back in November of 2020.

The investigation led to two search warrants.

The CSCU executed both warrants, one at homes on Highway 15 in the village of Elgin, the other at a home on Oakview Ave. in the City of Kingston.

Police say they were able to locate nearly a kilogram of cocaine, a quantity of suspect heroin, nearly $27,000 in cash, digital scales, and several cell phones.

48-year-old Mark Vaudin of Elgin is charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking - Contrary to Section 5(2) of the CDSA

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000 - Contrary to Section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

He is scheduled to appear in a Brockville court at a later date.

55-year-old John Vaudin of Kingston is also charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking - Contrary to Section 5(2) of the CDSA

He is being held for a bail hearing today.

OPP say the investigation is still ongoing and continues to be led by the CSCU.