Two people charged in relation to catalytic converter thefts in North Grenville

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Community Street Crime Unit of the Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged two people in relation to catalytic converter thefts.

The CSCU investigation began in early March under the name "Project Maranta" in response to an increase in catalytic converter thefts in the Municipality of North Grenville and the surrounding area.

Members of the CSCU were assisted by Grenville County OPP to help identify a vehicle and persons of interest.

Police say on March 30, the CSCU conducted a traffic stop on the suspect's vehicle as it entered a private parking lot in the Town of Morrisburg, Ont.

Two people were arrested.

Police say a search incident to arrest led to three catalytic converters being discovered. The converters were said to have been recently cut from vehicles.

Reciprocating saws, other tools, items designed to disguise identity, multiple mobile phones, and a quantity of suspected methamphetamine were also seized by police. The vehicle was also seized.

35-year-old Anthony Dawson, of North Grenville, Ontario, has been charged with the following:

Theft under $5,000 (two counts) - Contrary to Section 334(b) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 (three counts) - Contrary to Section 354(1)(a) of the CC

Mischief under $5,000 (two counts) - Contrary to Section 430(4) of the CC

Possession of a Schedule I substance - Contrary to Section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)

38-year-old Joyce La France, of Elizabethtown Township, has been charged with the following:

Failure to comply with release order (four counts) - Contrary to Section 145(5)(a) of the CC

Theft under $5,000 (two counts) - Contrary to Section 334(b) of the (CC)

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 (three counts) - Contrary to Section 354(1)(a) of the CC

Mischief under $5,000 (two counts) - Contrary to Section 430(4) of the CC

Possession of a Schedule I substance - Contrary to Section 4(1) of the CDSA

Both were held for a bail hearing and remain in custody.

OPP say the investigation has been linked to the thefts in Lennox & Addington County and is still ongoing. The investigation continues to be led by the Community Street Crime Unit.

Anyone with surveillance footage or information about the investigation is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Incidents can also be reported online.

Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-(TIPS) 8477 or submit your tip online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.