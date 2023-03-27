Two people charged while OPP recover stolen vehicle in Quinte West, Ont.

The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they have recovered a stolen vehicle and arrested two people following a traffic stop. Police say the stop happened on March 23rd, 2023 at approximately 4:00 a.m.

Officers stopped the vehicle on Wallbridge-Loyalist Road near the Highway 401 exit. They say during the investigation, the two occupants were arrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, multiple charges were laid against both people in the vehicle. 25-year-old Gabrielle Dostie from Quebec was charged with the following offences:

- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 CC

- Drive motor vehicle - no licence

- Drive a vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

- Driving a motor vehicle with liquor readily available

While the other person involved, 19-year-old Rebeka Deneault Gilbert, also from Quebec is facing the following charges:

- Possession a property obtained by crime over $5000

- Possession of a forged document with intent

OPP say the accused remained in custody with a scheduled appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray