Two people charged with drug trafficking in Picton, Ont.

Two people have been charged with drug offences in Picton, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say just before 4 a.m. on March 25, officers were on patrol on County Rd. 22 in Hallowell Ward when a traffic stop was conducted.

While speaking with the people in the vehicle, police say they saw drug paraphernalia in the vehicle and arrested both the driver and passenger.

Police say suspected cocaine and heroin were seized as well as two cell phones and assorted drug paraphernalia.

37-year-old Christopher Bronson and 32-year-old Brittany Mussgnug of Prince Edward County face the following charges:

Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking- heroine - CDSA 5(2)

Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking- cocaine - CDSA 5(2)

Possession of a credit card - CC 342(1)(c)

Possession of an identity document - CC 56.1

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 - CC 354(1)(a)

Both were released on undertakings and are scheduled to appear in Picton court on April 27.