Two people charged with fraud after alleged attempted purchases in Kemptville

KEMPTVILLE, ONT -- Two people have been charged with fraud after alleged attempted purchases at a retail store in Kemptville.

Greville County OPP say they were called to the store located on Colonnade Dr. on Saturday at around 2:40 p.m. They say they received a complaint of an attempted fraudulent purchase at the store.

OPP say they learned that the suspects were trying to make high value purchases from multiple stores using the "tap" feature on mobile phones. Police say they were told that those attempted transactions were unsuccessful.

Police say they were able to locate a vehicle and a suspect in a parking lot after receivng descriptions of two suspects and the vehicle.

At around 8:20 p.m., the same officer located the second suspect in a different parking lot off Ryan Wells Dr.

Police say they also seized cannabis, several cell phones, and the vehicle.

21-year-old Gennaro Carpenito and 22-year-old Mendes Demostene, both of Montreal, Quebec, have been charged with two counts each of fraud under $5,000. Carpenito faces a charge of Possession of a credit card.

The accused were released and were scheduled to appear at a Brockville court later in July.

The investigation is ongoing.