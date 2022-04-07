Two people displaced after early morning fire on Bronx St.

Two people have been displaced from their home after a an early morning fire on Bronx St.

Firefighters were called to the area at around 1:45 a.m. this morning.

Flames were visible from the rear of the home.

No injuries are being reported.

While the fire was quickly under control, the overhaul is ongoing.

17 full-time and volunteer firefighters worked to bring the fire under control.

Renfrew County Paramedics and Ontario Provincial Police were also at the scene with Pembroke Fire Department.

The Pembroke Fire Department is continuing its investigation into the cause and origin of the blaze.