Two positive cases of COVID-19 in schools in Renfrew County

Renfrew County and District Health is confirming two positive cases of COVID-19 within schools in the region.

One positive case is in a student at Fellowes High School in Pembroke, the other is also in a student at Valour JK-12 school in Petawawa.

RCDHU says in both cases, it is working with the Renfrew County District School Board to ensure necessary measures remain in place.

Both schools remain open for in-person learning.