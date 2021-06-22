Two Quebec youths arrested after convenience store robbery on Division St.

KINGSTON, ONT -- Two male youths from Quebec have been arrested after a robbery at a convenience store on Division St. in downtown Kingston.

Kingston Police responded to the incident on June 19th at around 10:10 p.m.

Police say one of the males was armed with a large machete style knife. The other was armed with a firearm.

Police say both suspects exited the store with the cash register and fled in a motor vehicle.

Moments later, Officers were able to locate the suspects after receiving information of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Montreal St. and Hickson Ave.

Both of the accused males were arrested and were held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Kingston Police say the accused male, alleged to have pointed the firearm, kicked the Plexiglass barrier in the police cruiser multiple times causing enough damage to force the vehicle out of service.

Once placed in their cells, the accused male is alleged to have defecated multiple times on the floor and smeared it on the walls of the cell, leading officers to move the accused to a new holding area.

The male who is alleged to have wielded a knife provided a fake identity and date of birth according to police. Police were able to determine the real identity after an investigation.

A 17-year-old male youth from Quebec is charged with the following:

Robbery with an offensive weapon;

Pointing a firearm;

Using a firearm to commit an indictable offence;

Two counts of mischief under $5000;

Failing to comply with a release order;

and four counts of breach of probation.

A 16-year-old male youth from Quebec is charged with the following: