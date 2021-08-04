Two registered visitors allowed for inpatients at Kingston General Hospital

The visitor policy at the Kingston General Hospital is changing.

In a press release, the Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KHSC) says it has updated it's COVID-19 family presence policy to allow those admitted to hospital to have a total of two registered visitors, with only one family visitor in the hospital at one time.

KHSC says the shift in policy reflects on the encouraging trend on vaccine in the region as well as low COVID-19 activity.

The centre is encouraging patients to choose family members who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as their registered visitors.

It was noted that due to physical space limitations in waiting areas and high patient-care volumes, no changes are being made currently for family presence in day surgery areas or outpatient areas. This would include clinics, the emergency department, and the urgent care centre.

The Kingston Health Sciences Centre says it will continue to evaluate changes to it's family presence policy.