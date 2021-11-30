iHeartRadio
Two separate early morning rollovers in Ottawa Valley

OPP

Killaloe OPP are investigating two separate rollover collisions that happened on Thursday. 

The first rollover happened at around 5:25 a.m. in a passenger car on Highway 60 near Mink Lake Rd. in North Algona Wilberforce. 

Police say the passenger car slid off the roadway and rolled into a ditch. 

The 38-year-old driver from Eganville, Ont was transported to hospital with minor injuries. 

Later that morning, at around 6:50 a.m. police received a report of another single-vehicle rollover involving a passenger car, this time on Sand Rd. in the Township of Bonnechere Valley. 

Police say the passenger car lost control, rolled into a ditch, and struck a tree. 

The 76-year-old driver and the passenger were uninjured. 

Police are reminding drivers to decrease speed as winter weather conditions become unpredictable. 

