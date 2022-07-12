Two severely injured after crash involving tractor

Two people have suffered serious injuries as a result of a crash on South Shore Road in Napanee.

The Lennox and Addington County Detachment of the OPP responded to the area on July 9, 2022, just after 2:00 p.m. for a report of a collision between a motor vehicle and a farm tractor.

The two occupants of the motor vehicle were transported to the hospital with serious, life-altering injuries.

The driver of the farm tractor suffered minor injuries.

The collision remains under investigation.