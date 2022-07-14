Two teenagers facing arson charges

The Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the OPP says two teenagers from Petawawa are now facing arson charges after setting fire to an out-building of a Petawawa School.

On July 12, 2022, officers began investigating a tip that two young men had set fire to the out-building.

Police were able to locate and arrest the two teens a short distance away from the school. The Petawawa Fire Department attended the scene to suppress the fire, and the out-building sustained minor damage.

As a result, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old were each charged with arson - damage to property.

Both were released under the custody of their parents and are scheduled to attend Youth Court on September 15, 2022, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke.

The names of the accused cannot be released in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.