iHeartRadio
20°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Two teens among three people charged in drug trafficking investigation


opp

The Renfrew Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged three people following a traffic stop, as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation. OPP says the incident took place on June 21st, 2023 just after 8:30 p.m., and OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) assisted by the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) conducted the traffic stop on Highway 417 in Ottawa.

After pulling the vehicle over a search resulted in a large quantity of suspected cocaine being seized along with Canadian currency and other drug paraphernalia.

As a result, OPP arrested and charged all the vehicle occupants, including 47-year-old Tabatha Hamilton from Pembroke, and an 18 and 17-year-old both from Mississauga. They are all facing the following offences:

- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (Cocaine) - two counts
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

OPP says all three accused were held for a bail hearing.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

12