Two teens among three people charged in drug trafficking investigation

The Renfrew Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged three people following a traffic stop, as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation. OPP says the incident took place on June 21st, 2023 just after 8:30 p.m., and OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) assisted by the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) conducted the traffic stop on Highway 417 in Ottawa.

After pulling the vehicle over a search resulted in a large quantity of suspected cocaine being seized along with Canadian currency and other drug paraphernalia.

As a result, OPP arrested and charged all the vehicle occupants, including 47-year-old Tabatha Hamilton from Pembroke, and an 18 and 17-year-old both from Mississauga. They are all facing the following offences:

- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (Cocaine) - two counts

- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

OPP says all three accused were held for a bail hearing.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray