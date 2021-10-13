Two truck drivers dead after collision on Hwy. 401

Two truck drivers have died after a multi-transport truck collision on Hwy. 401 near Gardiners Rd. in the City of Kingston.

The South Frontenac, Sharbot Lake, and Lennox and Addington detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), as well as Kingston Fire and Frontenac Paramedics, responded to the collision shortly before 1 a.m Wednesday morning.

An initial investigation from police found that an eastbound transport truck crossed over the centre median and entered the westbound lanes, colliding with other transport trucks.

Two truck drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. Another driver was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

South Frontenac OPP, with the help of the OPP Technical Collision Investigation unit, is continuing their investigating into the cause of the collision.

Hwy. 401 westbound from Gardiners Rd. to County Rd. 6 is closed to all traffic. An emergency detour route is in place.

Police expect the area to be closed all day.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact South Frontenac OPP at 1-888-310-1122.