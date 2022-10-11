Two UCDSB Schools Receive Posthumous Donation Totaling $100K
Two Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) schools are the gracious recipients of a posthumous donation from well-known Rideau community volunteer, Norman G. Lapointe.
Lapointe passed away in 2021 and was known for his tireless community service and volunteerism, leaving South Crosby Public School and Rideau Vista Public School each $50,000 to be used for students.
The two schools were not selected at random. Lapointe was instrumental in the breakfast programs at both schools for decades.
"This extremely generous donation is very much appreciated," says Rideau Vista Principal Chris Boston. "It speaks volumes about how much this school means to the community and it will go a long way to enhance the learning and learning environment for our students."
The executor to Lapointe's estate, Dave Moore, recently presented both schools with a cheque and engaged in conversation with staff and students. Both schools will be utilizing the funds for their breakfast programs, and field trips, and investing in additional tools and supports for students.
-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink
