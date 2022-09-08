Two young Arnprior men charged after making multiple threats

Ontario Provincial Police in Renfew responded to a call concerning threats being made by two individuals in Renfrew. The initial call came in on September 4th, 2022 around 7:30 p.m.

Following an investigation, two individuals were charged. The first man charged was 21-year-old Alexander Maracle from Arnprior. Maracle was charged with the following offenses;

- Criminal harassment- threatening conduct - two counts

- Failure to comply with undertaking - two counts

The second man was 19-year-old Jake Wainman, also from Arnprior. Wainman is facing the following charge;

- Criminal harassment - threatening conduct - two counts

On September 4th, the day of the initial call to police, the two men accused were released and scheduled to appear in court in October. However, police report that the following day on September 5th they received an additional call from Renfrew. The nature of the call was the same, regarding threats.

The second investigation resulted in additional charges being laid on 19-year-old Jake Wainman. The accused now faces the following additional charges;

- Criminal Harassment - three counts

- Failure to comply with an Undertaking

- Uttering threats- cause death of bodily harm - two counts

Following the second call, the accused Wainman was held in custody for bail.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray