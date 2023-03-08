iHeartRadio
C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Two young motorists charged driving impaired on same day


OPP

Upper Ottawa Valley Ontario Provincial Police say that two local residents are facing impaired driving charges after separate incidents on March 4th, 2023. Officers say they stopped a vehicle as a result of a RIDE check in Westmeath in the early morning hours of March 4th, 2023. As part of the investigation, a Roadside Screening Device was utilized, and the driver was transported to the detachment for further testing.  

Due to the RIDE check and the following investigation, 21-year-old Elvyn Field from Whitewater Region was arrested. They are facing the following offences:

- Operation while impaired - alcohol
- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration 
- Drive motor vehicle - no licence 

Field was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on March 28th, 2023. 

Then on the evening of March 4th, 2023 officers responded to a single-vehicle collision on Industrial Avenue in the Town of Petawawa after a vehicle left the roadway and entered the ditch. Police say no injuries were reported in the crash. Then, as part of the investigation, a field sobriety test was conducted, and further testing was conducted.

As a result of that investigation, a 17-year-old from Petawawa was charged with driving while impaired with drugs. The youth was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice, Youth Division, on April 13, 2023. 

OPP say both accused persons had their driver's licence suspended for 90 days and their vehicles were towed and impounded for seven days. 

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

  • huntIMG_20230301_113811

    OPP ask for help identifying break-in suspects at hunting camp

    Ontario Provincial Police are asking for help to identify the suspects involved in a break and enter which occurred at a hunting camp between Moxley Lake and Lowrie Lake in the municipality of Highlands East. OPP says the break and enter happened on February 27th, 2023 at approximately 6:00 p.m.
  • 45PPFC-5

    Applications open for annual community foundation grant

    Eligible community charitable organizations can apply for one of two available grants with up to $10,000 of total funding available. Applications must be submitted to Pembroke Petawawa District Community Foundation by March 31st, 2023.
  • Brockville Police

    Local man dead after collapsing in downtown Brockville

    A local man in his mid-sixties was pronounced dead at the Brockville General after Brockville Police say he collapsed near King Street West in front of Finnegan's Tavern. Police say the death has been deemed not suspicious.
  • Leeds_Grenville_Small_Business_Centre

    Annual Women's Day event gives local leader Lifetime Achievement Award

    The annual event at the Brockville Memorial Centre, hosted by the Leeds Grenville Small Business Centre looks to celebrate women in the community and award a local leader for a lifetime of achievement. There will also be an address by Ottawa entrepreneur Karla Briones.
  • st-lawrence-college

    St. Lawrence College announces flexible courses for IENs

    Nurses trained internationally will be able to upgrade their credentials while continuing to work through new courses offered by St. Lawrence College. The college will offer this program at all three of its campuses in Kingston, Brockville, and Cornwall.
  • Les enquêteurs de la Sûreté du Québec sont préoccupés (Envato Elements - Twenty20photos)

    Kingston Police give helpful tips for fraud prevention month

    March is fraud prevention month and Kingston Police are taking the opportunity to give helpful advice to not be victimized. They also lay out what tactics fraudsters use, so they can be recognized and residents can avoid being victims.
  • providence care hospital small

    Redevelopment ramps up at Providence Manor

    Following a pause of over one year, due to the cost of construction, Providence Care says that the redevelopment project for Providence Manor is ramping up. They predict that site preparation will begin this summer and that an official groundbreaking will occur in the early fall of this year.
  • AM800-News-Potholes-Windsor-Essex-Roads-Cracks-Winter-Stock-5

    Upper Ottawa Valley OPP respond to 32 collisions in one week

    Due to winter weather road conditions and improper precautions on the road, the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP says officers responded to 32 collisions between February 26th and March 4th, 2023. OPP gives tips for safety and instructions following a crash.
  • OPP

    OPP charge two young people after recovering two crashed stolen vehicles

    An 18 and 15-year-old have been arrested and charged after Ontario Provincial Police in Lanark County investigate two motor vehicle collisions, in Drummond-North Elmsley Township and Beckwith Township. OPP discovered both crashes involved stolen vehicles.
12