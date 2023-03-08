Two young motorists charged driving impaired on same day

Upper Ottawa Valley Ontario Provincial Police say that two local residents are facing impaired driving charges after separate incidents on March 4th, 2023. Officers say they stopped a vehicle as a result of a RIDE check in Westmeath in the early morning hours of March 4th, 2023. As part of the investigation, a Roadside Screening Device was utilized, and the driver was transported to the detachment for further testing.

Due to the RIDE check and the following investigation, 21-year-old Elvyn Field from Whitewater Region was arrested. They are facing the following offences:

- Operation while impaired - alcohol

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration

- Drive motor vehicle - no licence

Field was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on March 28th, 2023.

Then on the evening of March 4th, 2023 officers responded to a single-vehicle collision on Industrial Avenue in the Town of Petawawa after a vehicle left the roadway and entered the ditch. Police say no injuries were reported in the crash. Then, as part of the investigation, a field sobriety test was conducted, and further testing was conducted.

As a result of that investigation, a 17-year-old from Petawawa was charged with driving while impaired with drugs. The youth was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice, Youth Division, on April 13, 2023.

OPP say both accused persons had their driver's licence suspended for 90 days and their vehicles were towed and impounded for seven days.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray