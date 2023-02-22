Two young people charged breaching release conditions in Madawaska Valley Tsp.
The Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged two young people due to their failure to abide by their release conditions. Officers say they began the investigation on February 16th, 2023, into the alleged breaches taking place in the Township of Madawaska Valley.
As a result of the police investigation, a 16-year-old from Killaloe Hagarty and Richards Township has been arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code, and Cannabis Act offences:
- Fail to comply with release order, (five counts)
- Possession of over 30 grams of dried cannabis
While an 18-year-old from Madawaska Valley Township was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code offences:
- Fail to comply with an undertaking, (five counts)
- Fail to comply with a probation order, (two counts)
- Possession of over 30 grams of dried cannabis
The names of both accused cannot be released due to provisions under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. However, police say that both accused attended bail court at the Ontario Court of Justice, Killaloe, and remain in custody.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
