Two young people charged for bomb threat at North Grenville, Ont. high school

The Grenville County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged two young people following a reported bomb threat.

OPP explain that on April 3rd, 2023, officers received information regarding a possible bomb threat to a high school in the Municipality of North Grenville. As a result of the ensuing investigation, a 15 and 16-year-old, both from North Grenville, Ontario, were charged with the following offences:

- Uttering threats - cause death or bodily harm

- Uttering threats - damage property

The accused, who cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA) were released from custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brockville at a later date to answer to the charges.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray