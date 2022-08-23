Two youth face consequences for spray painting Pembroke Skate Park

Two teenagers are being taught the hard way after they were caught in the act of spray painting a Pembroke skateboard park. Ontario Provincial Police from the Upper Ottawa Valley were on patrol around 3:20 a.m. on August 19th, 2022, when they noticed the teens. The two youth are now facing consequences for the mischief.

One of the offenders, a 15-year-old from Pembroke was cautioned by police under the Youth Criminal Justice Act and was taken home to his parents. The second youth, a 16-year-old from Allumette Island, Quebec was arrested. He was charged with mischief under $5000 and failure to comply with a release order.

The youth was held by police for a bail hearing, he was then released. A date has been scheduled at Youth Court on September 29th, 2022, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke.

The names of the youth involved in the graffiti incident cannot be released under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

With files by CFRA`s Connor Ray