Two youths charged in connection to assault at a Picton park

Members of the Prince Edward County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged two young people in relation to an ongoing investigation into an assault at a park in Picton.

OPP explain that with the assistance of the Prince Edward County Crime Unit, two young people have been charged in relation to an occurrence that took place in a local park in October 2022. They say a youth was assaulted and had some of their possessions taken.

As a result of the extensive investigation, a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old have been charged with the following offences:

- Robbery with violence

- Uttering threats- cause death or bodily harm

- Assault

- Theft under $5000

- Mischief - destroys or damages property

Police say both young people were released from custody and are to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date. The identity of the accused is not released in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The OPP would also like to remind parents to discuss the implications of bullying with their children. Parents looking for resources to assist with these discussions can visit the Canadian Centre for Child Protection.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray