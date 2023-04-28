Two youths charged in connection to assault at a Picton park
Members of the Prince Edward County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged two young people in relation to an ongoing investigation into an assault at a park in Picton.
OPP explain that with the assistance of the Prince Edward County Crime Unit, two young people have been charged in relation to an occurrence that took place in a local park in October 2022. They say a youth was assaulted and had some of their possessions taken.
As a result of the extensive investigation, a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old have been charged with the following offences:
- Robbery with violence
- Uttering threats- cause death or bodily harm
- Assault
- Theft under $5000
- Mischief - destroys or damages property
Police say both young people were released from custody and are to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date. The identity of the accused is not released in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
The OPP would also like to remind parents to discuss the implications of bullying with their children. Parents looking for resources to assist with these discussions can visit the Canadian Centre for Child Protection.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
OVTA announces winners of 2023 Ottawa Valley Tourism AwardsSix award winners have been announced by the Ottawa Valley Tourist Association, for their 2023 Ottawa Valley Tourism Awards, celebrating the effect a thriving tourism industry has on a healthy local economy.
-
Local 14-year-old charged breaking in and vandalizing washroom at Petawawa Civic CentreOntario Provincial Police have charged a local 14-year-old following an extensive investigation into a break-and-enter at the Civic Centre in Petawawa in early April 2023. The youth has been charged after vandalizing the washroom at the Centre.
-
"Heroes Run for Healthcare" returns to downtown PembrokeDowntown Pembroke prepares for the return of the "Heroes Run for Healthcare" raising funds for the Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation and their Cancer Care Campaign . 2 Kilometre and 5 Kilometre races will take place May 6th.
-
Grenville CFDC boosts funding for Starter Company Plus graduatesThree graduates of the Starter Company Plus program are receiving a $1,000 boost in funding from the Grenville CFDC. This is on top of a grant of up to $5,000 they were given upon graduating from the program.
-
Two charged crashing stolen vehicle while impaired and fleeing the sceneA 22-year-old and 25-year-old are facing several serious charges after crashing a stolen vehicle while driving impair in Picton, Ontario. OPP says both of the accused fled the scene after the crash.
-
6K donation to Food Sharing Project by Newburgh-Camden Lions ClubThe Newburgh-Camden Lions Club is helping students at Centreville and Newburgh Public Schools access healthy food and snacks with a significant $6,000 donation to the Food Sharing Project. The Project provides nutritious food to over 80 schools with in-school meals and snacks.
-
Charges laid after incident involving garbage compactor at local retail storeOntario Provincial Police have arrested two individuals from Killaloe after investigating a report of people tampering with a garbage compactor at a retail business on Pembroke Street East.
-
Renfrew OPP charged two impaired drivers after vehicle flees RIDE checkTwo residents of Horton, Ontario are facing impaired driving charges after one vehicle fled a RIDE check on Castleford Road in Horton Township. Officers observed a second impaired driver while tracking down the vehicle that fled initially fled from police.
-
"Project Lifesaver" launches in Eastern Ontario for people living with dementiaThe Alzheimer's Society of Cornwall and District, in collaboration with the OPP, Cornwall and Akwesasne Police have launched "Project Lifesaver" to help quickly locate those living with dementia who get lost.