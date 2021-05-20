Two youths face mischief charges after drink cans thrown from Pembroke City Hall

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP say two area youths have been arrested following an incident at Pembroke City Hall.

Police say they responded to reports of two youths throwing drink cans from the roof of Pembroke City Hall and shouting profanities at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Both youths were taken into police custody where police say one of the youths spat on an officer during the arrest.

A 15-year-old from Pembroke and a 17-year-old from Laurentian Valley Township were charged the following:

Mischief under $5000

Engage in prohibited activity on premises

Having liquor in an open container in other than licenced premises, residence or private place

The 15-year-old faces the following additional charges:

Assault a peace officer

Mischief under $5000

Person under 19 years - possess cannabis

The names of the suspects can't be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Both are scheduled to appear at a Youth Court within the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on June 24th.