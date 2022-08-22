Two youths facing charges after skate park mischief
Two area youths are facing the consequences of poor decisions, after the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP encountered them spray painting graffiti.
Police say they found the two youngsters at the Pembroke Skate Park around 3:20 a.m. on August 19, 2022.
As a result, one 15-year-old from Pembroke was cautioned udner the Youth Criminal Justice Act and taken home to their parents. The second youth, a 16-year-old from Allumette Island, Quebec, was arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000 and failure to comply with a release order.
The 16-year-old was held for a bail hearing and subsequently released to attend Youth Court on September 29, 2022, at the Ontaro Court of Justice in Pembroke.
- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa
-
Ladies Auxiliary of Royal Canadian Legion to host Provincial Command Convention in Kingston, Ont.Ladies Auxiliary of the Royal Canadian Legion is hosting the 59th biennial convention in the city of Kingston, Ont.
-
Local singer song-writer Sierra Levesque competing to perform in Hollywood, CA.Local rock singer/songwriter, Sierra Levesque, is competing in a chance to open this year's Audacy "We Can Survive" Live music festival at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California.
-
Smash and grab at electronics store in Perth, Ont.Lanark County OPP say there was a smash-and-grab at an electronics store on Gore Street E. in Perth, Ont.
-
Driver charged following traffic stop in Trenton, Ont.The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has charged a driver following a traffic stop.
-
Adult trades training program launches at TR Leger Kemptville, Ont.September will mark a return to the classroom for children and youth, but now will also mean back-to-school for adults wanting to gain or upgrade skills.
-
Suspect in 2021 double-homicide arrested, Kingston Police sayThe Kingston Police have arrested an individual in connection with the 2021 double-murders in 2021.
-
19-year-old charged with OWI, dangerous driving in Brockville, Ont.Brockville Police say a 19-year-old man was charged with impaired driving and a multitude of other charges after he was caught drinking and driving.
-
3 oz. drugs seized during search warrant in Brockville, Ont.Brockville Police say two individuals were arrested and charged after 3 oz. of drugs and paraphernalia during a search warrant on King St. in Brockville.
-
Warden of Renfrew County appointed to 2022 AMO Board of DirectorsAt the annual conference of the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO), Warden Debbie Robinson has been appointed to the AMO Board of Directors, County Caucus.