Two youths facing charges after skate park mischief

Two area youths are facing the consequences of poor decisions, after the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP encountered them spray painting graffiti.

Police say they found the two youngsters at the Pembroke Skate Park around 3:20 a.m. on August 19, 2022.

As a result, one 15-year-old from Pembroke was cautioned udner the Youth Criminal Justice Act and taken home to their parents. The second youth, a 16-year-old from Allumette Island, Quebec, was arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000 and failure to comply with a release order.

The 16-year-old was held for a bail hearing and subsequently released to attend Youth Court on September 29, 2022, at the Ontaro Court of Justice in Pembroke.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa