UCDSB approves budget for 2022-2023 school year

The Upper Canada District School Board approved its budget for the 2022-2023 school year.

The total proposed budget sits at $403.5 million.

$403.3 million will go towards expenses, with the UCDSB anticipating a surplus of 0.2 million to remain compliant.

Some highlights in the new budget include the following:

$50 million for special education;

$1.3 million for mental health and wellness supports;

$5.2 million in Indigenous education supports;

$600,000 for remote digital learning related to COVID-19;

$1.6 million investment in student technology, which includes $500,000 in broadband network operations funding.

$65 million for planned investments in school and child care capital construction, additions, improvements, and retrofits

$3 million has been allocated for student success supports to reinforce the 90 per cent graduation rate

$2 million for real-world learning opportunities for students

Executive Superintendent of Business Services Jeremy Hobbs said in a presentation to Trustees that the Ministry of Education has started to shift its focus from managing the pandemic to "supporting learning recovery efforts." This would include investments in tutoring and mental health supports.

Trustees voted unanimously in favour of the budget, where it will now go to the Ministry of Education for final approval.