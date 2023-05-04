UCDSB brings home medals from SKLZ competition

Twenty-three gold, silver and bronze medals were brought back to Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) schools from the Eastern Ontario SKLZ competition on Tuesday, April 25th.

The annual event, organized in partnership between the UCDSB, the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario and St. Lawrence College (SLC), was held at the SLC Cornwall campus and saw approximately 250 participants in 11 different areas of the skilled trades. The UCDSB had representation from 18 high schools with about 175 students competing.

The school board explains that this event is generally held in February and is used as a qualifying event for the provincial championship that is held in Toronto in May. However, due to inclement weather, the originally planned event was postponed. To prevent students from missing out on the provincial competition, five individuals and teams were previously selected to compete at the provincial competition, based on past performance. These individuals will join the five other UCDSB participants who qualified earlier this month.

Results of the SKLZ Competition include:

Aesthetics:

Silver - Leiland Delormier from Cornwall Collegiate and Vocational School

Automotive:

Silver - Chase Rivette from Cornwall Collegiate and Vocational School (Selected to compete at provincials)

Bronze - Jessy Como from North Grenville District High School

Cabinet Making:

Gold - Alexis Smith, Glengarry District High School (Selected to compete at provincials)

Bronze - Twyla Lalonde Rockland District High School

Carpentry (Individual):

Gold - Marc-Antoine Maier from Almonte District High School

Silver - Ashley Feenstra from Rockland District High School

Bronze - Devin Roberts from Seaway District High School

Carpentry (Team of 2)

Gold - Hiram Hall and Teresa Carty from Rideau District High School (Selected to compete at provincials)

Bronze - Eleni Fourkiotis and Erin Libbey from St. Lawrence Secondary School

Environment:

Gold - Lauren Maxwell and Sarah Lamarche from Russell High School

Silver - Sarah Asselin and Julia Given from Russell High School

Bronze - Adam Grenier and Lorenz Dupuis from Russell High School

Hairstyling:

Silver - Brooklyn Robinson from St. Lawrence Secondary School

Photography:

Gold - Keyahla Watkins-Bain from Smiths Falls District Collegiate Institute

Bronze - Elisha Bridgman-Gibeault from Smiths Falls District Collegiate Institute

Shed Building:

Silver -Cameron Stewart, Connor MacMillan, Wyatt Barkley and Evan Adams from Seaway District High School (Selected to compete at provincials)

Bronze - Hunter Quenneville, Aaron Paul, Owen Mekker and Logan Macmillan from Tagwi Secondary School

Small Powered Equipment:

Gold - Josh Sauve from Tagwi Secondary School (Selected to compete at provincials)

Bronze - John Breckenridge from Perth and District Collegiate Institute

TV/Video:

Silver - Wyatt Brown and Hayden Shattler from Russell High School

Welding:

Silver - Dillin Sauve from Vankleek Hill Collegiate Institute

Bronze - Shelby Buzzell from Athens District High School

"I am thrilled to see student interest in this competition grow each year," says event co-organizer and UCDSB Learning Partner Lauren Levac. "This event is an excellent opportunity for students to receive recognition that dedicating time and effort to perfecting their skills in these trades is a worthy commitment."

"It's important for our students to get a taste of the skilled trades and a chance to explore career options during their high school career," adds event co-organizer and UCDSB Learning Partner Ashley Grant. "Competitions like this give students the opportunity to showcase their talents while they're at it."

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

