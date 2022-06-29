UCDSB Individuals honoured with Trustee Innovation Award

The Upper Canada District School Board is celebrating creativity, innovation, and its impact on student learning by announcing the Trustee Innovation Award winners for 2022.

The annual award ceremony recognizes those who teach innovatively. Nominations come in from across the district from parents and staff.

“We are once again amazed by the creativity and innovation that takes place each day within this school district and the positive impact that it has on students expands beyond the classroom,” says Corina Parisien, UCDSB Trustee, and TIA Committee Chair. “The individuals selected to receive these awards have gone above and beyond to promote a healthy, impactful, and sustainable learning environment for current and future students. These individuals are helping shape the minds of the future and make a tangible difference.”

This year, five winners were selected by the TIA committee, which is made up of Trustees and board staff. The winners included the first-ever student recipient for their creative spin on learning math; a high school's experiential farming project; and a social justice and literary project for intermediate students.

The TIA award recipients will receive their award in person when school turns in the fall.

Individuals:

Sara Langman, Teacher - Sweet's Corners Elementary School, Lyndhurst. Langman is known for being innovative and thinking about how she can improve student comprehension and learning, by integrating technology and hands-on education into her lessons.

Holden Anderson, Student - Chimo Elementary School, Smiths Falls Anderson incorporated music and technology to create an original and entertaining video that is being utilized in his school and across the distrct as a math teaching aid.



Groups:

Russell High School and District Learning Partners

Jennifer Dobbin, Teacher

Chrystal van Riel, Teacher

Janice Honey, Special Education Teacher

Nancy Lalonde, Early Years Learning Partner

Megan Radley, Early Years Learning Partner

Christy Wilson, Real World Learning Partner

Sara Lathrop, Real World Living Learning Partner

A real-world learning initiative at Russell High School led by district learning partners listed above. These individuals have tackled social justice issues connected to the Ontario Human Rights Commission's Right to Read Inquiry.

Maynard Public School, Prescott

Jennifer Ng, Teacher

Shannon Scott, Teacher

Heidi MacDonald, Principal

Robyn Holmes, School Council Chair

As a part of the district's Board Improvement and Equity Plan, nominees embraced the Science of Reading by incorporating a balance of decoding and comprehension skills in the classroom.

Char-Lan District High School, Williamstown

Francis Oliveira, Teacher

Heather Grant, Teacher

Both teachers have been instrumental in a real-world innovative and creative experiential farm project at Char-Lan, to create a green outdoor learning space.