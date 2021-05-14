UCDSB names Ron Ferguson new Director of Education

The Upper Canada District School Board has announced it's next Director of Education.

The board has announced that Ron Ferguson will be taking over the role. He will also take on the role of Secretary to the Board.

"A Director of Education needs to have a high level of personal and professional integrity, have a student-first mindset, be collaborative, compassionate, decisive and accountable." said Chair of the Board John McAllister in a press release. "Ron has demonstrated these qualities time and time again through his teaching and progressive leadership with our board. We are confident that with Ron at the helm of the organization, we will be able to effectively navigate through the rest of this pandemic and continue to prepare all students for a successful life."

Ferguson has been with the board for the last 18 years in a variety of roles. He recently served as Superintendent of Human Resources with the UCDSB.

Ferguson will take over for Stephen Sliwa, who will be retiring on June 30th.