UCDSB recognizes and celebrates Black History Month

With February being Black History Month, classrooms across the Upper Canada District School Board say they will be focused on learning about notable Black Canadians, reading works by Black authors, learning the history of Black History Month and celebrating Black culture.

"The communities that we serve are more diverse than ever before and it is very important that all students, staff and families see themselves reflected in our schools and curriculum," explains Dan McRae, Principal of Equity and Inclusion with the UCDSB. "I'm proud that our schools are celebrating Black History Month and that we have also made an everyday commitment to recognize, teach and celebrate members of the Black community who have made significant contributions to Canada and around the world but who have historically not received the same recognition as their peers."

This month, classes say they will be focusing on reading books, graphic novels and poetry by Black authors, watching Heritage Minute stories of Chloe Cooley, Jackie Shane, and Richard Pierpoint, to name a few, and participating in classroom discussions around race, culture and more.

"We need to ensure that all our students feel like they belong. We need to give all students the opportunity to learn about themselves, their neighbours and their friends," says UCDSB Chair John McAllister. "Our community is changing and if we don't change along with it, we won't be serving our students or families well and that hurts us all. I'm proud we are celebrating Black History Month, but I'm also very proud that students are learning about culture, racism, and social justice issues all year long."

During Black History Month last year, students from five UCDSB schools: Carleton Place High School, Perth and District Collegiate Institution, Tagwi Secondary School, Thousand Islands Secondary School, and Vankleek Hill Collegiate Institute, contributed to a district-wide Black History Month video that uses spoken word poetry to promote historical black role models and the message of coming together to "educate to blast out hate."

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray