UCDSB's Bill Montgomery wins national indigenous education award

A local teacher received national recognition for their work with students and staff on indigenous culture, traditions and teachings.

The Upper Canada District School Board's Indigenous Education System Support teacher, Bill Montgomery, recently won the Indspire Guiding the Journey: Indigenous Education Award in Leadership.

The award recognizes those who made "valuable contributions to community-based education and honour the principles of indigenous knowledge."

"It was very humbling to hear that I had been selected for this award," Montgomery said in a press release. "It certainly would not have been a consideration without the incredible people I have the fortune to work with daily. As we often stress, it's all about relationships and community."

Montgomery was presented with the award on November 25th at a virtual ceremony.