UCDSB student medal at provincial qualifying skills competition

On Saturday, April st, six Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) students travelled to St. Lawrence College (SLC) in Kingston for the Skills Ontario Qualifying Competition. There were four areas in the competition, culinary, individual carpentry, TV video, and welding.

Two UCDSB students received a gold medal and a $500 bursary from St. Lawrence College and will be moving on to the provincial competition in May. Makai Timm-Sabourin from Vankleek Hill Collegiate Institute (VCI) placed first in the culinary division and Cohen Williams from Glengarry District High School (GDHS) placed first in individual carpentry.

Braiden O'Toole from Thousand Islands Secondary School (TISS) placed second in culinary and Theo Taylor from North Grenville District High School (NGDHS) took home silver in individual carpentry. Both students will also be advancing to the provincial competition.

Sarah Rowe from St. Lawrence Secondary School (SLSS) and Jeremy Lockett from Smiths Falls District Collegiate Institute (SFDCI) represented the UCDSB in welding. Rowe received a wildcard spot to advance to the provincial competition.

"The students all represented our school board incredibly well. I am proud to say that we have some very talented and skilled students in the UCDSB," says Student Success Learning Partner Ashley Grant, who accompanied the students on the weekend.

The event was a qualifier for the Provincial Skills Ontario Competition to be held in Toronto from May 1st to 3rd, 2023. Timm-Sabourin, Williams, O'Toole, Taylor and Rowe will join 11 additional UCDSB students in Toronto who will be representing the district in cabinet making, hairstyling, automotive service technician, outdoor powered equipment, team carpentry, home building, culinary, individual carpentry, and photography.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray