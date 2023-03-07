UCDSB Student Trustees elected for 2023-24

The Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) Student Senate held their annual Student Trustee Election on Tuesday, February 28th to elect the two new Student Trustees for the 2023-2024 school year.

Nominations for the position were open from December 12th, 2022 to February 13th, 2023 for all UCDSB students. Following the nominations, three candidates were shortlisted for the election and had an opportunity to address the Student Senate, outlining their goals and vision for their time in office. Speeches were followed by a question-and-answer period with student senators.

The Student Senate is comprised of student representatives from each UCDSB secondary school, including TR Leger School of Adult, Alternative and Continuing Education, and a representative from the Indigenous Leadership Program (iLead) and Akwesasne. Senators meet four times a year, plus monthly supplementary meetings to discuss matters related to school climate and culture.

After hearing from all candidates, Student Senators voted by secret ballot to elect Afaq Virk from Cornwall Collegiate Vocational School and Merab Ali from Seaway District High School as the new Student Trustees for the 2023-2024 school year.

"It's a wonderful opportunity that has given me the chance to express the ideas that I have and to be able to bounce back those ideas and collaborate with a group of highly motivated students to work to create a lasting legacy in our school board, and ultimately elevate the experiences of every single one of our students," says Virk. "I have two principles, the first one being to promote education and ensure that students are able to learn in a space where they feel they're heard, where they have all the support they need, and I want to ensure that schools are able to have a sense of community with each other."

"To be elected is an incredible opportunity and I cannot wait to use my position as a platform to promote positive change for equity, inclusion and mental health, as well as other initiatives that student senators and all the students at this board would like to see," says Ali. "My goals for next year would definitely be equity inclusion, and promoting safe inclusive spaces for all students, regardless of whatever their background may be, as well as mental health and providing resources and removing stigma. I am also interested in environmental initiatives that benefit those of low socio-economic troubles or general enrollment and communities."

Virk and Ali's term of office will run from August 1, 2023 to July 31, 2024. They will be replacing current Student Trustees Janevra Pier and Olivia Pereira. An honorarium of $2,500 is provided to each student at the end of their term of office.

Student Trustees attend regular UCDSB Board of Trustees Meetings and provide brief reports to the Board, serve as Chair (Virk) and Vice-Chair (Ali) of the Student Senate, and have the opportunity to attend Ontario Student Trustee Association's (OSTA-AECO) conferences.

