UCDSB students bring home hardware at track and field meet

Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) athletes won more than three dozen gold medals at the 2023 Eastern Ontario Secondary Schools Athletic Association (EOSSAA) Track and Field Championships, held May 25th and 26th at Thousand Islands Secondary School in Brockville.

Thousand Islands Secondary School won the overall team titles for both boys and girls, besting 62 schools and earning a total of 462 points in all divisions.

Athletes who placed within the top six of each event will be competing at the East Regionals Track and Field Championships on June 1st and 2nd in Ottawa, a qualifying event for the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) Track and Field Championship held June 8th to 10th in Ottawa.

UCDSB students' gold medal results are as follows:

Novice Classes:

Olivia St Pierre, Thousand Islands Secondary School - Girls 100 Meter Dash

Olivia St Pierre, Thousand Islands Secondary School - Girls 200 Meter Dash

Victoria Ford, Thousand Islands Secondary School - Girls 400 Meter Dash

Averi Whitton, Tagwi Secondary School - Girls 3000 Meter Run

Rebecca Don, Rideau District High School - Girls 80 Meter Hurdles

Victoria Ford, Thousand Islands Secondary School - Girls 300 Meter Hurdles

Thousand Islands Secondary School (Tiawna Anderson, Victoria Ford, Emma St Pierre, Olivia St Pierre) - Girls 4x100 Meter Relay (EOSSAA Record)

Audrey Thompson, Perth and District Collegiate Institute - Girls Shot Put

Rebecca Don, Rideau District High School - Girls Javelin Throw



Connor England, North Dundas District High School - Boys 200 Meter Dash

Jonah Hawes, Thousand Islands Secondary School - Boys 400 Meter Dash

Rayane Link, Thousand Islands Secondary School - Boys 800 Meter Run

Rayane Link, Thousand Islands Secondary School - Boys 1500 Meter Run (EOSSAA Record)

Jack Weir - Carleton Place High School - Boys 100 Meter Hurdles

Nolan Morrow, Rideau District High School - Boys High Jump

Eoin McTernan - Almonte District High School - Boys Discus Throw

Nolan Morrow, Rideau District High School - Boys Javelin Throw

Thousand Islands Secondary School (Dax Fontaine, Cohen Gill, Aidan Read, Larkin Richards) - Boys 4x100 Meter Relay

Junior Classes:

Brynn Bowman, Gananoque Secondary School - Girls 1500 Meter Run

Brynn Bowman, Gananoque Secondary School - Girls 3000 Meter Run

Madilyn Lewis, Carleton Place High School - Girls Discus Throw

Abby Post, Thousand Islands Secondary School - Girls Javelin Throw



Liam Saumure, Thousand Islands Secondary School - Boys 100 Meter Dash

Thousand Islands Secondary School (Baron Gleason, Roman Hache, Jory Leakey, Liam Saumure) - Boys 4x100 Meter Relay

Jack Mines - Char-Lan District High School - Boys Discus Throw



Senior and Open Classes

Findlay Weir, Carleton Place High School - Girls 100 Meter Dash

Findlay Weir, Carleton Place High School - Girls 200 Meter Dash

Maddy Seaby, Carleton Place High School - Girls 3000 Meter Run

Findlay Weir, Carleton Place High School - Girls 100 Meter Hurdles

Kendra McEwen, Smiths Falls District Collegiate Institute - Girls Triple Jump

Rheann Nordin, Thousand Islands Secondary School - Girls Shot Put

Rheann Nordin, Thousand Islands Secondary School - Girls Discus Throw

Thousand Islands Secondary School (Victoria Ford, Celia Giroux, Emma St Pierre, Olivia St Pierre) - Girls 4x400 Meter Relay (Open)



Caden Turcotte, Smiths Falls District Collegiate Institute - Boys 100 Meter Run

Thousand Islands Secondary School (Tim Williams, Wyatt Last, Matt Barkley, Camden Ringer) - Boys 4x100 Meter Relay

Andy Giroux, Thousand Islands Secondary School - Boys Pole Vault

Sebastian Friedrich Yap, North Grenville District High School - Boys Shot Put

Callum Nystrom, Glengarry District High School - Boys Javelin Throw

Thousand Islands Secondary School (Wyatt Last, Rayane Link, Alex Plant, Nathan Plant) - Boys 4x400 Meter Relay (Open)

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray