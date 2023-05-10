UCDSB students complete world-renowned French test

At the end of April, 41 Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) students challenged their French ability in the Diplôme d'études en langue française (DELF) examinations.

DELF is an official certification awarded by the French Ministry of National Education (France) and is internationally recognized. Based on the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages, the independent assessment puts students' French skills in listening, speaking, reading, and writing to the test.

This school year, the UCDSB piloted the DELF program at five secondary schools in the eastern region of the school district: Char-Lan District High School, North Dundas District High School, Russell High School, St. Lawrence Secondary School, and Vankleek Hill Collegiate Institute (VCI). All students enrolled in the Grade 12 French Immersion course at the schools were given the opportunity to participate in the exam at no cost to the students.

Twenty-seven UCDSB students completed the test last semester. This semester, 29 students took the B1 exam and 12 students took the B2 exam.

Organizers from the school explain that the tests were conducted by certified DELF instructors (UCDSB educators) at each individual school and the results will be sent to DELF Ontario and France for review. Upon successful completion of the exam, these students will receive a valid for-life DELF certificate awarded by the French Ministry of National Education which can be used to qualify for study, work, or other opportunities in French.

"One of the provincial goals for French as a Second Language is to increase student confidence, proficiency, and achievement in French," says Vice-Principal of Teaching and Learning and DELF Program Co-lead Cindy St.Pierre Steele. "This goal reminds us how important it is that students have confidence in their ability to use their French skills effectively. I'm excited to see this program gain traction and expand to more students taking the French Core and Immersion programs in UCDSB schools in the coming years."

This is the second year that this program has been offered to UCDSB students. Last school year, 25 students from Russell High School and VCI completed the DELF exam.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray