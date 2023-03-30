Unique military training opportunity for Indigenous persons in Ontario

The 4th Canadian Division is inviting Indigenous persons living in Ontario to join the Grey Wolf training program this summer at the 4th Canadian Division Training Centre in Meaford, Ontario.

In a release, organizers explain that Grey Wolf is an eight-week Canadian Army Indigenous Summer Program that combines Indigenous culture and teachings with military training. The program helps participants develop valuable skills such as self-confidence, discipline, leadership, teamwork, time management, respect, and fitness. This acts as an opportunity that allows candidates to discover more about themselves and what they can achieve through hard work, perseverance, and teamwork.

Recruiters say enrollment is now open to Indigenous persons who are at least 16 years of age and living in Ontario. Those interested can contact the nearest Canadian Army Reserve unit for more information or call 416-633-6200 ext 5524 or ext 5120.

A Grey Wolf Recruiter may also be available to come to a community or organization to give a presentation about the program. Those interested would have to send a detailed email request for consideration to the Grey Wolf Recruiter for requests to visit rural or remote locations, the Grey Wolf Recruiter will try to include the community, when it is feasible to do so, during a planned visit to the region.

"After a 3-year hiatus, I am extremely excited that we are running the Grey Wolf program once again. This dynamic course will give an opportunity for Indigenous people in Ontario to receive military training and acquire important life skills that will be valuable to themselves and their communities. I hope that the Grey Wolf program will appeal to Indigenous persons and that they come to see if service in the Canadian Armed Forces is an option for their future," said Brigadier-General Josh Major, Commander, 4th Canadian Division/Joint Task Force Central.

Recruiters add that applications must meet the following criteria to join the program:

- Be a self-identified Indigenous person (First Nation {Status or Non-Status}, Métis or Inuit)

- Be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident

- Be at least 16 years of age

Additionally, all applicants under the age of 16 must have the following:

- Consent from a parent or legal guardian to participate in this exciting opportunity

- Completed grade 10 or 15 credits of Quebec Secondaire IV

- Meet the CAF common enrolment medical standard

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray