'Unique smoker barbeque' stolen from home in Pembroke

The Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the theft of what they call a "unique smoker barbeque"

OPP say a Kamado Joe smoker was taken from a residence on William St. in Pembroke.

Police say the theft took place during the overnight hours of June 3-4.

The smoker is egg-shaped and black in colour.

Police believe there may be more than one person involved in the theft due to the weight of the item.

Anyone with information on the stolen smoker is asked to contact Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 613-732-3332 or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca.