United Way and City of Kingston jointly grant $451,169 to local community programs

United Way of Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington, and the City of Kingston are jointly granting $451,169 to local programs through the Community Investment Fund to encourage innovative and collaborative responses to social needs in the community.

"These grants support local agencies in the great work they do," says Bhavana Varma, President & CEO of United Way of KFL&A. "Needs in the community are high, and our volunteers did a great job reviewing all these proposals and making their funding recommendations to City Council and the United Way Board of Directors".

The one-time grant provides grants to eligible not-for-profits in the Kingston Area. The joint funding stream is one of multiple channels provided by United Way and City of Kingston.

Community Investment Fund grants have been distributed annually in Kingston since 2011, with United Way providing the administration for the granting process, at no charge to the city. This aligns grants with funding priorities. Applications were reviewed by volunteers and recommendations were made for approval by both the United Way board of directors and Kingston city council.

Any agency that delivers social programs in the KFL&A region is eligible to apply for the grant. This year, volunteers were divided into five review panels. A total of 29 applications were received, with $673,245 requested in total. After a thorough review, 24 programs and projects were approved through the grant program. The city of Kingston is providing $220,000 and United Way is funding the rest of the amount. The funds will be invested in programs delivered between September 2022 and December 2023.

"The depth and quality of the proposals demonstrate how much our community cares about investing in programs, building a healthier Kingston, and responding to the needs of its most vulnerable members," says Ruth Noordegraaf, Director, Housing and Social Services. "Together with United Way of KFL&A, we are encouraged to see the positive impact of the projects and programs offered by the successful grant recipients."

The programs receiving grants this year are as follows:

Helping Kids be All They Can be

Frontier College - Championing Literacy in Kingston

St, Lawrence Youth Association - Specialized Treatment Program for Youth

St. Lawrence Youth Association - Reintegration and Support

Building Strong and Healthy Communities

CNIB - Kingston Seniors Support Program

Elizabeth Fry Society - Indigenous Ceremonies

Epilepsy South Eastern Ontario - Emily's Transportation Project

Inc Synod of the Diocese of Ontario - Refugee Sponsor Support

Independent Living Centre Kingston - Independence in Motion: Community Lending Porgram

KFL&A Public Health - Dental Treatment Assistance Fund

Loving Spoonful - Community Harvest Expansion

Ongwanada Hospital - Community Risk Watch

Sexual Assault Centre Kingston - Reducing the Waitlist

Moving People from Poverty to Possibility