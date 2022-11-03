United Way KFL&A in Canada's top 100 charities in 2022

United Way Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington say they are excited to announce that they have made the Top 100 Charities in Canada List for 2022 according to rankings from Charity Intelligence, a position they have held for the past four years.

The organization that created the list, Charity Intelligence, an independent research organization, aims to assist Canada's charitable sector in being more transparent, accountable and focused on results. The organization researches Canadian charities and impartially analyzes their transparency, accountability and cost-efficiency, allowing for donors to be informed and give intelligently. Their website also posts free reports on more than 800 Canadian charities and over 500,000 Canadians use the website as a go-to source for information on Canadian charities.

According to Charity Intelligence, in 2020, an Angus Reid survey found that 60% of Canadians are doing more homework on charities before they give and Charity Intelligence views their list as a tool to assist with this homework.

"These are charities we have analyzed and vetted so you can give with greater confidence. Out of all of Canada's largest charities, these Top 100 highest-rated charities are the elite," says the organization.

In addition to making the list, United Way KFL&A received a five-star ranking, an A- in results reporting and a checkmark + rating in financial transparency.

"United Way KFL&A is honoured to be recognized by Charity Intelligence in this way and by making the top 100 list again," said Patrick Legresley, Treasurer, Board of Directors of United Way KFL&A. "This achievement reflects the commitment of the board, staff and volunteers to be transparent and accountable to the community and donors in KFL&A. Thank you to Charity Intelligence for this recognition."

Last year over 74, 000 individuals in the community received support through a United Way-funded program or service. And this year, the United Way announced a fundraising goal of over $3.8 million to continue to help and support community members throughout the region.

"This recognition is a testament to the focus on accountability and transparency by our Board of Directors, volunteers and staff," said Bhavana Varma, President & CEO of the United Way of KFL&A. "This recognition from Charity Intelligence reminds donors that their United Way is an incredible steward of their donations and that their donations are responsibly invested where they are needed most."

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray