United Way KFL&A names incoming President and CEO

The United Way KFL&A Board of Directors announced that John DiPaolo, the agency's Vice President of Corporate Services, will replace outgoing President and CEO Bhavana Varma when she steps down on September 1st. The selection was announced following a two-month search by the board.

"We are delighted that John will succeed Bhavana," said Mary Rae, chair of the United Way Board. "He has worked with United Way for many years, and we look forward to continuing its vital and critical work with John in the top leadership job."

A native of Kingston, John joined the United Way in 2010 and has been Vice President of Corporate Services for the past 11 years, working closely with the President and CEO on the day-to-day operations, including financial management, human resources, and IT services. Before joining the United Way, he worked for eight years with regional and local economic development agencies, including five years with ELORIN (Eastern Lake Ontario Regional Innovation Network), a regional innovation network bio-business company. United Way says he has a deep understanding of this region and its people.

"It is an incredible honour that the board has selected me," said John. "I look forward to building on the dynamic foundation developed under Bhavana's leadership to position the United Way to help make lasting positive changes in the lives of our most vulnerable community members."

During his time with the agency, John has been involved in several local and national committees, including the Transparency, Accountability, and Financial Reporting Committee, which he co-chaired from 2016 to 2021. Since May 2021, John has also served as a member of the United Way Centraide Canada's Membership Accountability and Performance Committee. United Way Centraide Canada is the national organization for 69 United Way agencies across Canada. In 2017 John was one of 30 United Way staff members worldwide selected to participate in the United Way Worldwide Fellowship program, aimed at mid-career professionals with potential for senior leadership positions.

"Bhavana has worked extremely hard for this community for a very long time, and our entire team feels a sense of responsibility to continue this great work," he said. "My time with the United Way has been a humbling experience and I will continue to work with our incredibly talented volunteers and staff."

Although the change in leadership is still four months away, Bhavana says she is delighted to be turning the reins over to John in the fall. She has spent 24 years as the agency's top administrator.

"I will be leaving the organization in very good hands," she said. "John has a great deal of experience, and he will be backed by a dedicated team of volunteers, board and staff. I am confident that this United Way will continue to grow from strength to strength as part of the strong network of community partners that seeks to help people live with hope, dignity and a sense of belonging."

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray