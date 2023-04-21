United Way of KFL&A announce 2023 campaign chair

The United Way Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington announced the appointment of Colonel Sonny Hatton, Commander, Canadian Forces Base Kingston, as the Chair of the 2023 Campaign during their Workplace Awards Luncheon.

"Having spent three postings and one-third of my career in Kingston, I consider this city a second home. I am looking forward to learning how I and other individuals can continue to work to make this community better," said Col. Hatton. "Last year, I saw firsthand the amazing generosity of this community and I know that we are much stronger together. I am excited to work with my fellow volunteers and community members to make the 2023 campaign a great success for the benefit of the greater Kingston community, including Frontenac, Lennox and Addington counties."

Col. Hatton has previously volunteered with the United Way KFL&A, volunteering on the Campaign Cabinet since he arrived in Kingston last year. As the chair for the 2023 campaign, he will be working with volunteers and the community to build on the success of the 2022 campaign.

"This community is fortunate to have such strong volunteer leadership every year," says Bhavana Varma, President & CEO of United Way KFL&A. "Colonel Hatton brings such wonderful energy and enthusiasm. He is building on a strong foundation and, together with an amazing Campaign Cabinet, all our awesome volunteers, and a caring and generous community, this campaign will be another great success."

The annual campaign raises funds that are then invested locally in programs that support people in vulnerable situations. As the effects of the pandemic persist and costs rise, United Way KFL&A say they continue to work collaboratively with agencies and community partners to address the most pressing needs locally, such as homelessness, food security, addictions, and mental health.

"Due to inflation, housing cost increases, a general lack of availability of affordable housing, and the ongoing drug crisis, local agencies are noting a rise in both needs and the complexity of needs in the community," Col. Hatton added. "Individuals in KFL&A are relying on the support made possible through the generosity of donors."

The 82nd annual United Way KFL&A Campaign will kick off on Friday, September 8th, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray