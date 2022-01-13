United Way of Leeds & Grenville exceeds 2021 campaign, raises over $1 million

The United Way of Leeds & Grenville has announced it has exceeded its 2021 campaign goal of $885,000.

UWLG has announced that it has raised $1,015,323 in 2021, exceeding its goal by 15 per cent.

"These funds will be allocated to a long list of deserving and dedicated agencies in our community." said Ian McFall, Chair of the Board of Directors for United Way Leeds & Grenville, in a press release. "On behalf of the Board of Directors, Thank You to the Campaign and staff team who combined to raise even more dollars than we raised in 2020. The community of Leeds & Grenville knows of the important and vital role played by UWLG. A sincere thank you to our donors."

United Way Leeds & Grenville says that its Community Investment Committee is working on how to disperse the money based on "largest and most positive impact".